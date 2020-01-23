Manchester United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the loss to Burnley as well as call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked.

The legendary Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho a little over a year ago and besides the early days of his appointment, there’s been little else to consistently shout about.

Top performances here or there have kept fans relatively patient for the most part but it appears the 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford was the tipping point for many.

It’s become incredibly difficult for anyone to defend Solskjaer anymore even if supporters were chanting his name during the match.

With Mauricio Pochettino practically a free agent of sorts, the former Molde man faces a huge task to hold onto his job.

Not next month, not next week, not tomorrow. Tonight he must go. #OleOut — Ali. (@UtdAlii) January 22, 2020

Retweet if you want Ole to be sacked tonight. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/5VaPY3CKNb — Kezie™ 🇳🇬 (@CaptainKezie) January 22, 2020

It took Jose Mourinho 117 games to reach 19 losses Ole has somehow managed to lose 19 in 41 #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 22, 2020

Today's humiliation is not in isolation. We have been humiliated time & time again this season. Is Ole good enough? No Is Ole fully to blame? ABSOLUTELY NOT – THE GLAZERS ARE #GLAZERSOUT#SACKWOODWARD#WOODWARD#OLEOUT pic.twitter.com/aQqUZ0ey28 — Cantona's Collar 🇾🇪 🔰 (@CantonaCollars) January 22, 2020

I’ll be back on Twitter when Ole is gone. I love man united so much but I can’t do this anymore. — SANTAN (@Santandave1) January 22, 2020

This guys gotta go — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) January 22, 2020

It’s certainly disappointing that Solskjaer could lose his job with there being no repercussions to the Manchester United owners, board and Ed Woodward.

After all, the next manager can also be brought in, hardly backed and then he would probably be sacked as well as United fans have become all too familiar with the cycle since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

How Solskjaer can bounce back from this is difficult to imagine and simply put- 34 points from 24 games is simply not good enough.