Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some explaining to do with defensive issues

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a lot going wrong for him and to add to his woes is his defensive record.

Some may feel it is offensively where the legendary Norwegian’s men struggled, evidenced by their failure against Burnley and other ‘smaller’ teams.

However, it seems United’s worries aren’t only on one end but also at the other as they’ve conceded more than they would’ve liked.

Defensive errors have remained despite Harry Maguire arriving for a world record in the summer and the ever-impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined from Crystal Palace as well.

Victor Lindelof started the season poorly but he’s now rediscovered his best form while Luke Shaw has been decent and Brandon Williams’ emergence has been superb.

Under Mourinho, #mufc conceded 26 goals in the entire 2017/18 season, with Jones, Smalling, Young and Valencia in defence. In 2019/20 Ole's United has conceded 26 goals in 24 games with the world's most expensive defender and the world's most expensive full-back. Unacceptable. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) January 23, 2020

In fairness to Solskjaer, David de Gea had his best season at Manchester United that year and hasn’t quite looked the same since.

On the other hand, it could also be argued that the former Molde man has the better set of defenders and so a more acceptable defensive record should’ve been achieved.

It would also help Solskjaer if his side were defensively solid as then the only worry would be the attacking threat but with both missing, it doesn’t bode well for him or his tactical methods.