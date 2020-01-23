Rio Ferdinand criticises Harry Maguire’s role in Burnley loss

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand had no kind words to say to Harry Maguire in the aftermath of the disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley.

Old Trafford played hosts to their opponents but the stadium was near empty with huge waves of fans leaving at the 85th-minute mark.

United haven’t been as bad as they were in the defeat for quite some time and it’s clear to see supporters have lost their patience.

Maguire was recently named captain but he was central to the reason for Burnley netting their opener as it was his poor defending that costed the goal.

Burnley’s second was more of a freak effort so it was understandable but Ferdinand was adamant the England international was at fault for the first.

Rio Ferdinand on Harry Maguire's defending for the goal: “What are you doing there, Maguire? He doesn't anticipate it. You can't be that far off and allow that space. [He is] not close enough and [gets punished]. That's too easy.” [BT Sports] — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 22, 2020

Manchester United fans haven’t seen the best of Maguire this season yet and it’s becoming a real headscratcher in figuring out why.

Some have argued the former Leicester man lacks the pace to play in a high line and so tends to get exposed more but that’s not the full story.

Maguire was said to be recruited for being a beast in both boxes but he’s failed to score on one end and has failed to keep goals coming in on the other end.