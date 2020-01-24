Manchester United board not considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are reportedly not close to sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite fan unrest following poor results.

The legendary Norwegian has overseen what has largely been an inconsistent and incredibly frustrating season.

Supporters have tried to remain patient but given the same troubles seem to be recurring, the situation has turned toxic, to say the least.

Most of the efforts have been focused on calling for Ed Woodward and the Glazer family to get out of the club but there has been some criticism on Solskjaer’s role in the demise as well.

Some must have felt the former Molde man’s days are numbered but it seems it’s not as close as most think.

It is likely that #mufc’s current situation would have to go ‘spectacularly south’ for Solskjær to be removed before next season #mulive [telegraph]

It’s difficult to imagine the definition of spectacularly south as some fans would feel that has already been the case so far.

Manchester United have failed to capitalise on multiple moments to get into the top four and had it been a different season, they would’ve found themselves in mid to lower-mid table with their 34 points from 24 games.

Yet somehow they find themselves still in fifth place and while Champions League qualification isn’t impossible, it does seem improbable.