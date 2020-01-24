Manchester United considering a move for Edinson Cavani despite ‘reservations’

Manchester United are considering making a bid for PSG’s Edinson Cavani before January 31st but have ‘reservations’, according to The Telegraph’s James Ducker.

Cavani has been offered to a number of clubs, including United, after putting in a transfer request at the French club. The Times has reported that the Red Devils had declined the offer and preferred to continue their policy of bringing in young talent.

However, following Marcus Rashford’s back injury and with no young strikers of the required calibre available this month, United are now reconsidering their decision.

With just seven days left in the transfer window and a number of other clubs including Chelsea actively pursuing the Uruguayan’s signature, ‘cautiously exploring the option’ needs to be accelerated to proper negotiation pretty quickly if the United board want to get the transfer over the line.

Atletico Madrid remain in pole position to sign the 32-year-old and are believed to be his preferred destination.

Some reports are claiming that Chelsea and United would prefer a loan deal for Cavani but this is highly unlikely to happen. PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel wants Cavani to stay as backup to Mauro Icardi, and the only reason PSG are considering allowing the player to leave is to recoup some transfer funds for him – a price tag of €20 million (£17 million) has been mooted – rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Buying rather than loaning raises the stakes considerably, though, and it is for that reason that United are nervous about making a move for PSG’s record goalscorer.

The main concern at Old Trafford is to avoid another Alexis Sanchez-type situation. Cavani’s current salary of £360,000 per week net of tax would be second only to the £560,000 gross that the Reds pay Sanchez – a huge figure to shell out for another injury-prone player, and one who turns 33 next month.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan is a proven world class striker who could, in theory, hit the ground running and solve the massive gulf left by Rashford’s injury, Romelu Lukaku’s departure and Sanchez’s own loan move to Inter.