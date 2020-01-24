Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains board’s support but has lost the dressing room

After another series of horrendous performances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to have the backing of the Manchester United board but has lost the dressing room, according to reports.

The Times believes that the board’s support for Solskjaer is full and that they want the Norwegian to ‘build a team in his own image’, pointing out that the team fielded against Burnley contained players signed by five different managers. ‘United’s support for Solskjaer at present remains undiminished and there is a feeling within the club that he should only be judged when he has been able to work with a squad that can play his style of counter-attacking football.’

Fellow broadsheet The Independent corroborates The Times claims that the Norwegian has the board’s support, but reports that the same is not true of the players.

‘There is a growing disquiet about the management of the side, and the general approach, even if many of the squad still “like him”. Some decisions – like certain tactical approaches and drills – have irritated players’, the outlet claims.

According to the report, sources inside Old Trafford have said that the current crop of players are particularly difficult to deal with and that ‘this lot would probably have had a problem with Fergie’.

There is said to be ‘a beatable deflation’ around Old Trafford, with the club finding itself in a ‘negative spiral’.

If true, it could signal the beginning of the end for the likeable 46-year-old. As reported here recently, reliable sources have claimed that talks are already well under way with former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino to take over Solskjaer’s role at the end of the season.