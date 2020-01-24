Pep Clotet revels in Manchester United’s interest in Jude Bellingham
Pep Clotet revels in Manchester United's interest in Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has finally decided to address Manchester United’s reported interest in Jude Bellingham.

The young prospect has been one of the shock links to Old Trafford this window though there have been some equally weird rumours such as Islam Slimani and Odion Ighalo said to be potential signings on loan.

Nonetheless, what makes United’s interest in Bellingham isn’t so much a shock due to his relatively low profile but more so because of the money involved.

The latest reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to part with around £30m to sign the 16-year old who most people didn’t know about before the links.

It’s also strange given the Red Devils’ apparent struggles to get Bruno Fernandes over the line as they haggle with Sporting over €10m or so.

It seems there’s no truth to the rumours at all by the sounds of things but Clotet could just be playing his cards close to his chest.

In truth, it wouldn’t be the first time Manchester United do such a thing given how much they spent on Phil Jones and Luke Shaw when they were both just 18 years old as well.

The former went for near enough £18m while the latter went for around £33m himself when signed close to six years ago.

