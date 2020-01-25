Manchester United consider loan spell for James Garner

Manchester United are reportedly set to lose yet another midfielder in James Garner though it is in the form of an anticipated loan spell.

The talented prospect has clearly caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it’s safe to say he hasn’t been handed as many minutes as the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood.

Garner is probably already scratching his head over why he hasn’t made more first-team appearances given injuries to the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

With just Fred and Nemanja Matic the only remaining senior midfielders, it should’ve meant the young Englishman would be more involved in some capacity.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer is believed to be considering moving Garner on temporarily this January, risking thinning his own squad even further.

James Garner is a loan target for Sunderland. #mufc feel he will benefit from going out on loan until the end of the season #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 25, 2020

Of course, for Garner it makes more sense to go where he can get the most amount of minutes, especially with Pogba and McTominay edging towards a return from injury next month.

However, it does seem strange to drop the 18-year-old down to League 1 as it doesn’t appear to be quite his level.

A Championship loan would probably make more sense and prepare him to really crack into the first-team next season.