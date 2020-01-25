Manchester United consider loan spell for James Garner
Home
First Team

Manchester United consider loan spell for James Garner

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly set to lose yet another midfielder in James Garner though it is in the form of an anticipated loan spell.

The talented prospect has clearly caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it’s safe to say he hasn’t been handed as many minutes as the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood.

Garner is probably already scratching his head over why he hasn’t made more first-team appearances given injuries to the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

With just Fred and Nemanja Matic the only remaining senior midfielders, it should’ve meant the young Englishman would be more involved in some capacity.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer is believed to be considering moving Garner on temporarily this January, risking thinning his own squad even further.

Of course, for Garner it makes more sense to go where he can get the most amount of minutes, especially with Pogba and McTominay edging towards a return from injury next month.

However, it does seem strange to drop the 18-year-old down to League 1 as it doesn’t appear to be quite his level.

A Championship loan would probably make more sense and prepare him to really crack into the first-team next season.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus