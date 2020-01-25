Manchester United exploring their options ahead of transfer deadline day

Manchester United are reportedly considering transfers in two positions as the January transfer window’s deadline edges closer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad was thin before it even began to go through an injury crisis and so it’s no surprise to see them scrambling to get deals done.

United’s biggest links have been with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes but it’s a transfer that’s been ongoing for excruciatingly long with no end line in sight.

Solskjaer is currently under the most pressure he’s felt at Old Trafford if not his whole career yet he’s seemingly been hesitant to dip into the transfer market.

Fans are urging their board to make use of the club’s funds in order to strengthen themselves so they can make a push for a top-four spot

United are exploring the possibility of a loan deal for a central midfielder and the players have been told the club are trying to sign a striker. #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford will be out injured for quite some time so replacing his top goalscorer makes sense for Solskjaer.

However, a loan spell for a midfielder doesn’t quite have the same logic to it as Manchester United are lacking in quality either way.

Injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are almost done and dealt with as the talented pair edge closer to a return.

If Nemanja Matic is set to depart when his contract runs out in the summer as some sections of the media have reported then it would make sense to replace him from now permanently.