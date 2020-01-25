Manchester United fans to walk out of Old Trafford in next home match

Manchester United fans are planning a mass walkout in the next home game against Wolves on February 1st, as reported in The Mirror.

#MUFC fans shouldn't be concerned with who organised the #58thMinuteWalkout protest vs Wolves. All that matters is you know about it, the media know about it so it's up to match goers to do their bit now and help save our club from the Glazers & Woodward. Let's see who cares. pic.twitter.com/MYuaOrGrDI — Gez (@GezMUFC99) January 24, 2020

Supporters are at breaking point over the running of the club by American owners the Glazer family and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

The walkout is set to happen on the 58th minute of the game. The time has been chosen to symbolize the Munich air disaster, which happened on the 6th February 1958.

Fans already started to make their feelings about the way the club is being run by walking out after 85 minutes in Wednesday night’s home defeat by Burnley, which saw the ground only a quarter full at the final whistle.

Anti-Glazer and anti-Woodward chants such as ‘Love United, hate Glazers’ and ‘Ed Woodward is a w-nker’ have been ringing around the ground in recent games.

Woodward’s popularity is now at an all time low after failing to replace a number of outgoing players in the summer, leaving the squad threadbare and incapable of challenging for top spot.

The Glazers have also failed to invest sufficiently in the Old Trafford infrastructure, which is now decaying rapidly, with a leaking roof being among the multitude of maintenance issues that are not being addressed.

Spare a thought for the person sat in this seat at Old Trafford tonight 😂🌧 pic.twitter.com/057xbupHyv — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 24, 2019

Woodward has also been responsible for a number of failures in the transfer market, overspending on some players and failing to secure the services of others. Fans also believe he has made a number of errors with player and manager contracts, allowing players such as Ander Herrera to walk away for free while signing an aging Wayne Rooney to a lucrative 5 year contract which had to be bought up.

The recent shambles in the Erling Braut Haaland negotiations and current struggle to land Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes have angered fans even more.

Ticket prices have also rocketed under the Glazer family.

Such is the animosity toward the Essex-born director that he has hired former Sun journalist Neil Ashton’s new PR firm to try to improve his image. This resulted in a laughable pro-Woodward column in The Sun by Neil Custis that has provoked the fanbase even further.

The walkout is being promoted on social media with the hashtag # #58thMinuteWalkout.