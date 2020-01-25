Manchester United target two Premier League flops after missing out on Edinson Cavani

Manchester United’s search for a striker in the January transfer window is now focused on Leicester City’s Islam Slimani, according to The Guardian and Sky Sports News.

Slimani, 31, is hardly the type of signing that United fans were hoping for.

The Algerian is currently on loan at Monaco, where he has scored seven goals in 14 games. He has never settled in the Premier League since arriving at Leicester from Sporting Lisbon in 2016 for a club record £28 million.

After an unimpressive period for the Foxes in which he scored 7 goals in 35 games, Slimani was loaned out to Newcastle United and Fenerbahce, playing a total of 19 games and scoring 1 goal for the two sides.

Leicester are believed to want £5 million for the player, who would be used as a backup striker behind Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

As reported here yesterday, the Red Devils had been considering a move for PSG’s Edinson Cavani, but this is looking increasingly unlikely as the player remains focused on a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Foot Mercato, Atleti have increased their offer for the Uruguayan to €15 million plus €3 million in bonuses (£12.6 million plus £2.6 million) in recent days after the player put in a transfer request at PSG.

The Red Devils have also been chasing Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé, with Four Four Two reporting that a £50 million bid was being prepared to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford just days ago. However, Lyon’s President Jean Michel Aulas and the player himself have insisted he will remain at the Groupama stadium until the end of the season.

This leaves United with few options in their desperate search to find cover for the injured Marcus Rashford in January, and Slimani and former Watford front man Odion Ighalo appear to be the options left on the table as the window draws to a close.

To say Manchester United fans are underwhelmed by the prospect would be something of an understatement.

Right I thought I’d seen everything “Very Man United” in the last few weeks but this, this is the very very best. Fucking Odion Ighalo and Slimani as your main striker targets. What a time to be alive. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/vFfjD1jMTK — Josh Pick (@iamjoshpick) January 24, 2020 When Man Utd fans see they're linked with Slimani and Ighalo… on loan.. pic.twitter.com/YUYBILW6uz — Marshall (@Marshall89HD) January 24, 2020 Manchester United really went from Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez up front to looking to sign Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani. Joke football club. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/kvNqWLcRUn — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 24, 2020

Fans will be praying that as The Athletic claims, Sky Sports News and The Guardian have got their facts wrong. It is concerning, nonetheless, that two of the normally more reliable outlets are both running with this utterly depressing story.