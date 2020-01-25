Video: Scott McTominay hints at close return to Manchester United team

Manchester United star Scott McTominay gave fans a much-needed morale boost after revealing he’s able to walk again, suggesting his return to the starting XI could be soon.

The talented Scotsman was central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans but an injury saw him sidelined for a while now and until at least the middle of February.

McTominay was definitely enjoying a terrific campaign before succumbing to injury and United have struggled in his absence.

Paul Pogba being out injured for so long certainly hasn’t helped matters either and so fans are eagerly waiting for both of their returns.

In fact, their injuries have hit United so hard that the club is trying everything they can to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes this transfer window.

Ig McTominay: “This is a beautiful feeling” [scottmctominay] pic.twitter.com/qfilCEkr69 — utdreport (@utdreport) January 25, 2020

As important as McTominay has been, he could return to find himself having to win his spot back given how well Fred has done and how Pogba may return before him.

If the Red Devils manage to sign Fernandes as well then that will mean there’s plenty of competition for first-team places.

It will be a welcome change from what has often been a light midfield and one that has been missing quality this season.