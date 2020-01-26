Manchester United fans react to Mason Greenwood’s performance vs Tranmere
Manchester United fans were delighted to see Mason Greenwood’s form for the season continue in the 6-0 defeat of Tranmere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t have wished for a better result or a better response to two back to back defeats vs Liverpool and Burnley.

United desperately needed a win and thankfully got one convincingly with Greenwood netting an effort of his own.

Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard were the other scorers of the match with Solskjaer certainly pleased with the win.

Greenwood didn’t net from open play, converting a penalty won by Tahith Chong but he did play well otherwise and deserved a goal for his efforts.

Greenwood was certainly not expected to have such a breakthrough season this year but he’s certainly benefited from Manchester United having such a thin and injury-prone squad.

In fairness to him, he has definitely made the most of his chances and absolutely deserves a spot in the starting XI as well, especially since some more regularly first-teamers aren’t doing as well as they should.

Greenwood has to be protected however and cannot be allowed to burnout or Manchester United risk turning him into yet another could’ve been player.

