Manchester United score six goals for the first time in the post-Fergie era

Manchester United scored six goals for the first time since the Sir Alex Ferguson era as they crushed League Two minnows at Prenton Park this afternoon.

The last time the Red Devils scored a half dozen was in the famous 8-2 win against Arsenal in 2011.

Sunday’s game also marked the first time in United’s history that six different players got their name on the score sheet in a single game.

Even in that epic 8-2 game, only five players registered a goal, with Wayne Rooney scoring a hat trick and Ashley Young netting a brace. Welbeck, Nani and Park scored the others.

In another famous 8-2 victory against Northampton Town in 1970, George Best scored a double hat trick.

Mason Greenwood also made his mark in the Manchester United history books by becoming the youngest player since Norman Whiteside in 1984 to score ten senior goals for the Reds.

It was also another big six for Greenwood, who has also now scored in six different competitions for the Reds this season, adding his goal in the FA Cup to those in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup, EFL Trophy and Premier League 2.

Overall, it was a very good day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.