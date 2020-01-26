Marcos Rojo to join Estudiantes on one-year loan deal

Marcos Rojo is ready to agree a loan deal to former club Estudiantes, according to Goal Argentina.

The outlet claims that the deal ‘only requires his signature’ before going through.

After the arrival of Harry Maguire in the summer, the 29-year-old has found himself further down the pecking order in terms of centre backs at Old Trafford.

In addition to regular starters Maguire and Victor Lindelof, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones at his disposal, with Tim Fosu-Mensah a backup option.

BOMBAZO. Marcos Rojo 🇦🇷 vuelve a Estudiantes de La Plata 🦁. El defensor llega a préstamo por un año con opción de repesca del Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 en junio. Restan detalles para que se cierre la operación. Lo confirmó @MDePasesArg. pic.twitter.com/mei8KnBmns — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 24, 2020

The Red Devils have been willing to sell the Argentinian for some time and a loan deal to take him to Everton in the summer collapsed at the last minute.

But with no firm transfer offers on the table and only five days left in the January window, United are again willing to consider a loan deal to give the player an opportunity to gain fitness and stake his claim for the Argentina side due to play in the Copa America in the summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron is chairman of Estudiantes and has been working hard to convince Rojo that he can relaunch his career in Argentina.

‘We hope that United can see that there would be no financial problem’ Veron told La Nacion. ‘We can’t match his financial conditions, but the agreement could happen another way. We’re working toward him being able to return’.

The loan is expected to be for one year and will include a recall option built in case of an injury crisis at Old Trafford. Rojo is expected to arrive in Argentina on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete the deal.