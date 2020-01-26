Player ratings: Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United

Sergio Romero 6 – Had little to do but acquitted himself well.

Diogo Dalot 8 – Looked bright, scored a good goal and made a decisive defensive header in the last minute to avoid an almost certain goal.

Harry Maguire 7 – Got the Reds off to a flyer with a cracking goal. Also had an assist but a glaring error early in the second half could have been punished.

Victor Lindelof 6 – A quiet game for the Swede.

Phil Jones 5 – A nice headed goal from Jones but still managed to be left for dead by the Tranmere strikers and do his Norman Wisdom falls a few times.

Luke Shaw 6 – An uninspiring performance from Shaw.

Nemanja Matic 6 – This is the pace of game that Matic can handle, so did OK.

Andreas Pereira 5 – Still looks average against League Two opposition when 5-0 up.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Scored a good goal but other than that, didn’t really look much better than his League Two opposition.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Quiet game for Greenwood, had little service but took his penalty well.

Anthony Martial 7 – Scored a good goal but until that point looked tired and lacking in confidence.

Substitutes

Tahith Chong 7 – Won the penalty and was unlucky not to score when he hit a great shot against the bar.

Fred 6 – Looked comfortable.

Brandon Williams 7 – Did well at centre back. What a talent.