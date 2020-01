Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone for 3 at the back against League Two minnows Tranmere.

Phil Jones joins Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at centre back, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw operating as wing backs.

Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are the strike force with Jesse Lingard in behind.

Here is the full starting XI and bench for the difficult challenge against the League Two side.