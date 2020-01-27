Manchester United narrow down search for director of football

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with former PSG director of football Antero Henrique as they continue their overhaul of the backroom staff.

Fans have long called for a director of football though it’s unclear just how much power whoever is brought in would have and what their official title would even be.

United have been incompetent in the transfer market for quite some time now but it has shown even more so after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Huge sums have been spent yet the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often selects is hardly reflective of that value.

To make matters worse many recognise the need for even further investment with at least five or six players needed according to some.

Fans have already recognised Henrique’s name and some are adamant his time at PSG was a failure and so they are confused over why he’s being targetted.

There are also concerns he would only turn Manchester United into a selling club, one which offloads their best young players for large sums of money instead of holding onto them.

It’s far too early to wonder whether he’ll do the same at Old Trafford but interest in Henrique begs the question why better people aren’t being targeted instead.