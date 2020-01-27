Manchester United not close to wrapping up any transfers

Manchester United fans may see their worst nightmares for the January transfer window come true as it was reported their club may not make a single signing.

Reports have been conflicting in terms of how close Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes is to joining with some suggesting a transfer isn’t expected.

United suddenly became interested in the likes of Islam Slimani as well while Christian Eriksen more or less slipped out of their hands.

It’s safe to say it hasn’t been a transfer window to remember so far with the most memorable thing being how excruciating the club has been in negotiations.

Despite the Red Devils believed to be in numerous potential deals, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to just carry on with his current crop of players.

No deals are imminent for United and although discussions are ongoing, there is a realistic possibility that they finish the window without any new signings. #mufc [@David_Ornstein, The Athletic] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 27, 2020

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay should be returning to the first-team after the winter break which should mean an improvement to Manchester United’s form.

Marcus Rashford will still be a miss but hopefully, others stand up in his absence otherwise it will truly be felt.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to imagine United reaching a top-four place with their current squad unless they suddenly find some consistency that’s been missing from their game all season long.