Manchester United send scout to watch Brescia’s Sandro Tonali

Manchester United have been scouting Brescia’s exciting midfield starlet Sandro Tonali, according to reports from Italy.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for the struggling Serie A club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

‘The new Pirlo’ has also impressed national team coach Roberto Mancini as he made his debut for the Azzurri in their 5-0 rout of Liechtenstein in October.

Tuttosport via Goal reports that scouts from Old Trafford along with others from PSG and Borussia Dortmund were present to watch the playmaker perform in Friday night’s match against Milan. Despite Brescia losing the game, Tonali put in an impressive performance.

Sandro Tonali vs AC Milan 54 passes 83% pass accuracy 4 key passes 1 big chance created 1 dribble won 4 interceptions 2 blocked shots 1 aerial won Really good performance despite the result. Great player. pic.twitter.com/vjw6CjOatO — FootballTalentScout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 24, 2020

Whilst Juventus are in pole position to sign Tonali, they are unlikely to make a move until the summer and their ongoing interest in United’s own Paul Pogba may also be a confounding issue. This may leave the door open for another club to pinch the youngster from under their nose.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport claim Brescia are keen to see an auction develop for their midfield starlet, whom they value at €50 million (£42 million).

The Red Devils may try to steal a march on the competition by putting forward a tempting offer to test the resolve of Brescia president Massimo Cellino. The chance of a transfer being pulled off before the window closes on Friday must, however, remain slim.