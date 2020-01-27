Manchester United take Islam Slimani interest to new level

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Leicester loanee and AS Monaco star Islam Slimani despite fans’ protests.

Supporters were incredibly shocked to hear of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s apparent interest in the Algerian striker in the wake of Marcus Rashford‘s untimely injury.

United are looking horribly thin of attacking options but no one expected they would be interested in a player who failed to make the grade properly at Leicester.

Slimani is also the type of striker not normally associated with Solskjaer given how he seems to prefer pacier and more technical players.

Nonetheless, the rumours haven’t died down and instead the interest in the experienced forward is said to have increased despite outrage from fans.

#mufc have entered discussions with the agent of Islam Slimani #mulive [rmc] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 27, 2020

Perhaps Solskjaer is keen on Slimani’s experience in a squad full of young players but even then it’s difficult to wrap one’s head around the transfer.

It could be that Manchester United are using the reported interest as a smokescreen of sorts for a player that they’re actually interested in but even that seems farfetched.

After all, the board have been heavily criticised for their incompetence so pulling off such a move seems beyond them at the moment.

Regardless of the reasons behind the move, fans have made it clear they don’t believe it will be a good transfer.