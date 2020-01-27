Manchester United unwilling to meet Tahith Chong’s demands

Manchester United are reportedly failing to see eye to eye with Tahith Chong as negotiations over an extended stay continue to bear no fruit.

The young prospect hasn’t set the world alight just yet despite enjoying a promising pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t used him as much as perhaps he would’ve wanted to but Chong has not truly impressed when he has featured.

A loan spell would seemingly do him a world of good but perhaps he hasn’t been moved on anywhere since his long term future hasn’t been sorted out either.

Solskjaer probably can’t afford to allow him to leave either given the lack of depth in attack, particularly since Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils won’t consider the figure requested by Chong’s people which is estimated at £35k a week in order to sign a new contract.

Some reports have claimed there are Italian clubs willing to spend £50k a week on him which could potentially see him make the switch.

It makes sense Manchester United don’t want to spend so much on an unproven youngster and perhaps it is best if they lose him entirely, even if it is just to make a statement.