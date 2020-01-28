Alexis Sanchez told he must stay at Manchester United next season

Manchester United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is demanding that Alexis Sanchez plays for Manchester United next season, according to The Daily Star.

Having had a disastrous spell at Old Trafford due to poor form and constant injury problems, Sanchez is currently on loan at Inter Milan in an attempt to revive his career.

However, the Chilean has once again been beset by injuries and has only played seven times for the Nerazzurri, netting just once.

He has only started one Serie A game and has been sent off once in a disappointing loan period.

The Star claims that ‘United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has told Sanchez and his agents he will not be allowed to make his loan move to Inter permanent – or join another club.’

The 31-year-old is keen to stay in Italy, but Inter do not have an option to buy Sanchez. Realistically they would be unlikely to do so in any case, as they would be unable to match his £500,000 per week salary that runs until 2022. His ongoing injury problems would also be a cause for concern.

ESPN is also running with the same story, although their angle is that ‘while United remain open to offers, they will not sanction a cut-price exit to get him off the books’ and that ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told it is likely he will have to include the former Barcelona man in his plans for next season’.

ESPN’s version of the story seems more realistic than that of The Star although both seem to agree that whether by choice or by necessity, Manchester United will have to find a place for the Chilean in their squad for at least one more season, with any further loan moves looking extremely unlikely.