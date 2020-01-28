Done deal: Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon agree Bruno Fernandes transfer
Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have finally agreed a fee for the transfer of midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

The agreed amount is believed to be €55 million plus around €15-25 million (around £46 million plus £13-21 million) in add-ons.

With personal terms already agreed, the 25-year-old will now fly in to Manchester to undergo a medical at Carrington.

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

