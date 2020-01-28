Done deal: Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon agree Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have finally agreed a fee for the transfer of midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

The agreed amount is believed to be €55 million plus around €15-25 million (around £46 million plus £13-21 million) in add-ons.

With personal terms already agreed, the 25-year-old will now fly in to Manchester to undergo a medical at Carrington.

Bruno Fernandes due to have medical in next 48 hours. Man Utd still looking for additional signings but v late now. (Amazing how bad the wi-fi/phone connection is at Villa Park). https://t.co/20H87GG8CD — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 28, 2020 "He'll p*ss it in the Premier League" – the message from someone that has been watching Bruno Fernandes week in, week out. Superb on the ball, great work-rate & good vision. Not only an excellent player but told he's a lovely, down-to-earth bloke. No pressure, lad… 😂 #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020 Significant breakthrough in talks between Man United and Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes tonight. United now confident deal will be done, subject to medical. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 28, 2020 Overlooked point on Bruno Fernandes: he is due to move to United for a cheaper up-front fee (£46.56m) than what Newcastle demanded for Sean Longstaff (£50m). Whatever the mitigating factors, in that context it is a no-brainer. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 28, 2020