Manchester United fans excited by potential Bruno Fernandes signing

Manchester United fans failed to compose themselves as news of Bruno Fernandes’ potential sale grew even louder.

The stunning Portuguese talent is believed to be within 48 hours of a medical according to some reports and prominent journalistic figures have begun stating his transfer is imminent.

Fernandes’ move isn’t official yet but it’s certainly closer to happening now more than ever before with seemingly just the paperwork left to complete.

Sporting Lisbon’s star is a much-needed addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thin squad and the hope is he can inspire United to a top-four finish despite an inconsistent season.

As satisfying as it would be to wrap up Fernandes’ transfer, it’s likely it won’t make fans content as there is a general agreement at least one more signing is needed this January.

Matt Judge & Ed Woodward spent weeks negotiating the price with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes just for them to fake interest from Barçelona just for us to end up paying the exact amount that Sporting Lisbon wanted at the start of the month. Dumb & Dumber man I swear. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 28, 2020

When you hear Bruno Fernandes is expected to travel to Manchester tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/nokyy2v5cR — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 28, 2020

How badly Manchester United need a player of Bruno Fernandes' quality and profile. Should be a huge boost, providing he can settle quickly. Exciting signing. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 28, 2020

Paul Pogba when Bruno Fernandes is Announced #MUFC pic.twitter.com/W24aDFGuyj — Andy Gauld (@AGauld93) January 28, 2020

WE’VE GOT FERNANDES, BRUNO FERNANDES, I JUST DON’T THINK YOU UNDERSTAND, HE’S OLE SOLSKJAER’S MAN, HE’S BETTER THAN ZIDANE, WE’VE GOT BRUNO FERNANDES pic.twitter.com/O2br35B1kK — Swanny🔴🇾🇪 (@ftbIswanny) January 28, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is expected to travel to Manchester tomorrow for his medical I'm hearing?👀 pic.twitter.com/Zdj007z79w — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) January 28, 2020

It’s certainly baffling why Manchester United stalled on giving Sporting what they wanted only to cave towards the end of the transfer window when Fernandes was needed in earlier fixtures.

It would’ve made more sense to either pay up earlier or move on to an alternative target but instead, the club did neither.

Nonetheless, United fans will be hoping Fernandes can adapt quickly as his obvious quality is desperately needed immediately.