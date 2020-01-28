Manchester United fans react to news of attack on Ed Woodward
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to news of attack on Ed Woodward

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to news surfacing over an attack on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s house as tensions continue to boil over.

Supporters have become increasingly frustrated with their board’s behaviour and actions with it clearly showing in the form of chants directed towards them in recent matches.

The chants have become rather controversial since they call for their deaths though some insist it’s simply a chant and just a way of venting frustrations.

However, news emerged over a group of United fans who allegedly attacked Woodward’s house and luckily he and his family weren’t home.

The club have responded strongly by insisting anyone caught will be given life bans and be reported to the police.

Despite the above supporters clearly in agreement over the disgusting nature of the attack, there are some who still feel it is warranted.

It seems bizarre to suggest anyone deserves to be physically attacked over doing a job poorly but some are still ok with what happened.

It’s like if one were to be bad at being a cashier and the general public being ok with people beating up the cashier simply over his or her performance.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus