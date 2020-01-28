Manchester United look for further additions after Bruno Fernandes
Home
First Team

Manchester United look for further additions after Bruno Fernandes

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly not going to stop just at signing Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes as they aim for another potential transfer before the January transfer window ends.

The winter window ends in just a few days now and while the Sporting Lisbon man hasn’t been announced officially, the latest reports claim he’s due for a medical.

United spent the majority of the transfer window negotiating with the Portuguese giants to sign Fernandes so it’s difficult to imagine they’ll be able to wrap up another deal so quickly.

Fans have recognised their club’s notoriety at being incredibly slow at getting transfers over the line with the last example being the signings of the summer window.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James all took incredibly long to join despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being said to have identified them early and having publicly stated he wanted any deals done before pre-season.

The need for a striker was obvious since the last summer but it’s become even more desperate of late due to Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

Before picking up a nasty knock, the talented Englishman was Manchester United’s top goalscorer for the season so for him to be missing it means it could put a dent in United’s ambitions of a top-four spot.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus