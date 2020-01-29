Fred shines in win over Manchester City despite cup disappointment

Manchester United star Fred was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more stunning performers in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Unfortunately for the away team, their 3-1 loss to the home side a few weeks ago meant the aggregate score would be 3-2, knocking them out of the Carabao Cup in the semi-final stage.

United played well but didn’t have enough quality to really turn the screw into City as the first-leg damage proved too much to overcome.

Solskjaer’s men actually dominated spells of possession during the game but weren’t penetrating enough to get enough shots in to cause trouble.

In the end, it was Nemanja Matic’s fantastic effort that saw them lead but it could be argued Fred was more impressive in midfield.

Fred vs Manchester City: 78 touches 47/54 passes completed (87.0%) — 17 forward passes — 4/5 long passes (80.0%) 11/22 duels won (50.0%) 8 recoveries 4/6 tackles won (66.7%) 3 chances creates Manchester United created four chances. Fred created THREE of them. pic.twitter.com/UTsbAMcrGQ — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 29, 2020

Fred vs Man City ✓ most duel engagement (22) ✓ most duel wins – joint (11) ✓ most recoveries (8) ✓ most tackles attempted (6) ✓ most tackles won (4) ✓ most chances created (3) ✓ most crosses attempted (3) ✓ most crosses completed (2) It is time we recognise his quality. pic.twitter.com/R2rUhcN84q — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 29, 2020

Fred has continued to put in these types of complete midfielder performances in and it’s difficult to imagine Paul Pogba or Scott McTominay stealing his place with ease once they return from injury.

Solskjaer will have a real headache selection once everyone is fit which is a welcome problem given United’s history of awful midfielders.

Even Matic has been impressive since being thrown back into the team and so fans will be hoping this kind of form can continue.