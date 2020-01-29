Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s anger with Jesse Lingard
Manchester United fans were delighted to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘dark side’ in regards to his reaction to Jesse Lingard‘s poor performance vs Manchester City.

The out of form Englishman was guilty of losing possession multiple times as the away team attempted to overcome a 3-1 aggregate score.

United did score in the end but it was through Nemanja Matic and they failed to net another to equalise as City edged it.

Lingard has looked a shadow of himself all season long and it couldn’t have come at a worse time as Solskjaer seems at the brink of announcing Bruno Fernandes’ transfer.

The talented Portuguese will walk right into the Red Devils’ starting XI almost certainly at the expense of the academy product.

It’s safe to say Lingard will have a lot of work to do to win his place back in the starting XI now there’ll be more competition in the team.

Perhaps the pacy attacker will be better off being reverted back to a winger where he may regain his best form.

Manchester United are a little light in the flanks so it would be the ideal time to play Lingard there, especially if no additional signings are made.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

