Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s anger with Jesse Lingard

Manchester United fans were delighted to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘dark side’ in regards to his reaction to Jesse Lingard‘s poor performance vs Manchester City.

The out of form Englishman was guilty of losing possession multiple times as the away team attempted to overcome a 3-1 aggregate score.

United did score in the end but it was through Nemanja Matic and they failed to net another to equalise as City edged it.

Lingard has looked a shadow of himself all season long and it couldn’t have come at a worse time as Solskjaer seems at the brink of announcing Bruno Fernandes’ transfer.

The talented Portuguese will walk right into the Red Devils’ starting XI almost certainly at the expense of the academy product.

Ole telling Lingard “one more time or you’re fucking off!” Great to see #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8glfILps7C — Ben W (@treble99united) January 29, 2020

Frustrating, loved that performance from Fred but he shouldn't have been on that free kick whatsoever when Mata is on the pitch has converted from that position on many occasions before, Ole taking no prisoners with Lingard was quite a sight, need more of that from him. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) January 29, 2020

YES OLE! ‘One more time and you’re f**king off!’ Ole’s dark side finally shows itself shouting at Lingard! Soooo much time for this! pic.twitter.com/DJnNhg6Lne — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 29, 2020

Think it's best for both parties that Jesse Lingard moves on in the summer. — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 29, 2020

Party at mine when Jesse Lingard leaves United, man. Sounds harsh, but we’re virtually playing with 10 men here. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 29, 2020

Going into this match I thought we’d get battered, but I have to say I thought we played well. Especially Matic and Fred they were excellent, composed on the ball. Hopefully that’s the last time we see Jesse Lingard starting. #mufc — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) January 29, 2020

It’s safe to say Lingard will have a lot of work to do to win his place back in the starting XI now there’ll be more competition in the team.

Perhaps the pacy attacker will be better off being reverted back to a winger where he may regain his best form.

Manchester United are a little light in the flanks so it would be the ideal time to play Lingard there, especially if no additional signings are made.