Nemanja Matic plays key role in Carabao Cup semi-final fixture

Despite a win and a valiant performance from an injury-crippled 10-man side, Manchester United succumbed to Manchester City by a 3-2 aggregate scoreline tonight.

Nemanja Matic became the first Manchester United player to score a goal and be sent off in the same match since Wayne Rooney in 2014.

Matic’s blistering first half strike gave United a lifeline and put the Red Devils on the front foot in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Serbian has been in fine form for United in recent weeks. His stats for this fixture tell a compelling story; he was brought on at half time in the first leg with City 3-0 up – but following his inclusion, the Reds scored two goals and conceded none in the fixture.

Matic committed five fouls before being sent off, which was over half of the Red Devils’ entire foul count. Whilst at times the Serbian’s lack of pace cost him to lose possession, his full blooded performance rolled back the years and the 31-year-old can count himself very unlucky to be sent off after being targeted by a cynical Manchester City side.