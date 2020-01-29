Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at imminent debut for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, exciting fans over a potential appearance being around the corner.

It was officially announced earlier this evening that an agreement had been reached between the two sides for the Portuguese sensation but it was still subject to a few conditions.

Personal terms and a medical are meant to be completed any time now and fans are excited to see Fernandes in action as soon as possible.

United take on Wolves on Saturday and after that will be the winter break until mid-February so supporters hope he features this weekend otherwise they’ll have to wait for some time.

Fernandes is expected to walk right into Solskjaer’s starting XI and it’s difficult to imagine why he won’t given the form of the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

Solskjær: "Bruno Fernandes ready to play against Wolves? Let's get the contract signed and transfer done. The boy is fit and ready to play." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 29, 2020

Wolves are known to be stubborn defensively so if there was ever a time Manchester United needed a playmaker then it would be on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s men have to fully get rid of Wolves being their Achilles heel team and beat them in back to back head to head matches.

It will also be a crucial fixture to win in the race for European football as both teams are vying for the same spots.