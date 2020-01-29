Player ratings: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United (3-2 agg)

David de Gea 8 – De Gea at his best. Worth 2 goals to United when he plays like this.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A little shaky in the first few minutes but went from strength to strength after his first spider tackle. Bad tackle in injury time showed his frustration.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Another shaky and unconvincing performance littered with mistakes. He should marry the VAR after this game. Bailly needs to be given a chance now alongside Maguire.

Harry Maguire 8 – Maguire’s best game in a red shirt. Was commanding and inspired confidence in everyone except the woeful Lindelof. One mistake in the second half away from being man of the match.

Luke Shaw 7 – Did OK in an unfamiliar role.

Brandon Williams 7 – Did quite well at left wing back and caused Kyle Walker some problems.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Great goal from the Serbian who proved there’s life in the old dog yet. Very unlucky to be sent off.

Fred 9 – Tireless as ever and really has become the heartbeat of this United side. Will be hard to drop when Fernandes and Pogba are available.

Jesse Lingard 4 – Surely Mata is a better option? Fernandes will definitely be a better option.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Quiet game for Greenwood, had little service before going off injured at half time.

Anthony Martial 7 – Worked hard but little to show for his efforts.

Substitutes

Daniel James 6 – Didn’t do much to change the game.

Andreas Pereira 6 – Did OK but was not able to affect the course of the game

Juan Mata 6 – Didn’t have enough time to affect the game much.