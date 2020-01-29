Who could Manchester United still sign in the January transfer window? Five possible last-minute deals

There are just three days to go until the January transfer window slams shut. Will Manchester United surprise everyone and add a second signing to that of the incoming Bruno Fernandes? Here we look at five possible last minute deals that the Red Devils could potentially secure before 11pm on Friday.

1. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with a move for the incredibly talented 16-year-old after Mick Phelan was seen scouting him in December. Rumours of £12 million and £25 million bids for the player have circulated since the window opened. With competition mounting for the player’s signature, especially from a host of Bundesliga clubs, United may try to get this one over the line now – potentially then loaning the starlet back to Birmingham until the end of the season.

2. Edinson Cavani (PSG) The soon-to-be 33 year old would represent an instant world class replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford and has asked for a move from PSG this month. It has been widely reported that his preferred move would be to Atletico Madrid in Spain, but that deal is stalling and there may be an opening for United to put in a cheeky bid. He would be available for around £20 million but his £360,000 per week salary is an issue.

3. Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan) After a promising start at the San Siro which saw the 24-year-old netting eight goals in his first 11 games, Piatek has not performed particularly well for Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival means that the Polish international will spend much of the remainder of the season on the bench. The issue is likely to be the terms of any potential move. The Italians want to sell the striker but United are reported to prefer a loan deal.

4. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) Prolific for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga but struggling to make an impact in Spain, the Serbian could be an interesting option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have reportedly shown interest but it is unlikely that Los Blancos would offload the 22-year-old after just 6 months. A loan with an option to buy would probably be the best chance for the Reds.

5. Maxi Gomes (Valencia) Spanish radio channel Ser claims that United have watched Gomes on several occasions and that the Uruguayan is high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list. The 23-year-old has impressed at the Mestalla since his summer move from Celta Vigo, scoring 9 goals in 23 appearances for Los Ches. A summer move is far more likely but if Valencia are able to fend off Barcelona’s advances for Rodrigo, a bold offer of around £75 million might tempt the Spanish side to cash in quickly.