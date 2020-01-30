It’s official: Bruno Fernandes signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Bruno Fernandes has completed a £46 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

The player has fulfilled his lifelong dream to play in the Premier League.

‘For me to now play for United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies’,

‘My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club’ the 25-year-old said. ‘For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.’

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to welcome the Portuguese international to the club. ‘We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team’ the manager said. ‘Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see. Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates.’

Fernandes is expected to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.