Photo: Bruno Fernandes signs for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has completed a move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.

The player has been photographed in a United tracksuit alongside his agent, Miguel Pinho.

The photo also shows what appears to be his signed contract on a table in front of him.

After painfully drawn-out negotiations, the two clubs have agreed a fee of (£46 million) plus €10 million (£8.4 million) in easily attainable bonuses and €15 million (£12.6 million) in other bonuses, making the deal potentially worth €80 million (£67 million).

Fernandes, who has scored an incredible 63 goals in 147 games for Sporting Lisbon, has put pen to paper on a contract that has been rumoured to be between £70,000 and £100,000 per week. The deal is set to run until 2024.

An official announcement is expected in the coming hours.

The Portuguese international is expected to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.