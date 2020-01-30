Manchester United fans in for a special treat with Bruno Fernandes
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans in for a special treat with Bruno Fernandes

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans will be breathing easy today after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival was officially announced and the winter transfer window’s longest saga came to an end.

The talented Portuguese has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and at times it felt as though a deal would never be concluded.

With the January transfer window ending tomorrow, Fernandes’ transfer was at real risk of running out of time once again.

Luckily that wasn’t the case and although United fans would’ve seen the hundreds of compilation videos of the superb midfielder, it’s unlikely anything can truly sum up who he is as a player than what one Sporting fan said.

Fernandes needs to be more than just a quality footballer to succeed at Old Trafford and it seems he is exactly that.

There have been questions over where Fernandes will fit in with the Red Devils but what is clear is he will certainly walk right into the starting XI.

The lack of attacking quality and depth is no secret and there’s plenty of room for the 25-year-old to succeed in.

Whether it’s as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, Fernandes will be given a chance to shine.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus