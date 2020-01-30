Manchester United fans in for a special treat with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United fans will be breathing easy today after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival was officially announced and the winter transfer window’s longest saga came to an end.

The talented Portuguese has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and at times it felt as though a deal would never be concluded.

With the January transfer window ending tomorrow, Fernandes’ transfer was at real risk of running out of time once again.

Luckily that wasn’t the case and although United fans would’ve seen the hundreds of compilation videos of the superb midfielder, it’s unlikely anything can truly sum up who he is as a player than what one Sporting fan said.

Fernandes needs to be more than just a quality footballer to succeed at Old Trafford and it seems he is exactly that.

This is what a lifelong Sporting Lisbon fan said about Bruno Fernandes joining Manchester United. He’s something special alright ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aSGvG3MH9J — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) January 30, 2020

There have been questions over where Fernandes will fit in with the Red Devils but what is clear is he will certainly walk right into the starting XI.

The lack of attacking quality and depth is no secret and there’s plenty of room for the 25-year-old to succeed in.

Whether it’s as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, Fernandes will be given a chance to shine.