Manchester United offered Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose

Manchester United fans may reportedly see a second signing join the club before the January transfer window shuts tomorrow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his man in the shape of Bruno Fernandes with supporters ecstatic that deal was concluded.

However, United are keen to add more depth to an injury-hit squad and so are looking to bring in one more player before the month ends.

That player is most likely to be a striker and reports have conjured up all sorts of names including Salomon Rondon and Islam Slimani.

Fans were dismayed to hear such names linked with the Red Devils but it seems a new name has been thrown in the ring in the form of Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose.

#mufc have been offered the chance to sign Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 30, 2020

The La Liga striker could provide much-needed depth but there are question marks over his quality.

There are also concerns Sociedad are only using Manchester United as a way to hurry up Tottenham’s interest in the player.

Eight goals in 20 appearances for a team vying for a Europa League spot isn’t a horrible return but it’s tough to imagine what he would offer differently to, say an academy product.

Either way, Solskjaer has recruited smartly so far and it’s clear whoever will be brought in will only play a back-up role so there’s no real harm.