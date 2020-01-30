Marcos Rojo joins Estudiantes on six-month loan deal

Marcos Rojo has agreed a loan deal to former club Estudiantes de la Plata.

The Argentinian club confirmed the deal in a tweet issued this afternoon.

🔴🔙 Uno vuelve siempre a los sitios donde fue feliz. Porque el sentido de pertenencia 🇦🇹 es más fuerte. Tu sueño y el de la Familia Pincha se hacen realidad 😍 Nos reencontramos en UNO 🏟 👋 ¡Bienvenido y gracias por volver, Marcos! ¡Te recibimos con el corazón! ❤ pic.twitter.com/rAzQrSlnzX — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) January 30, 2020

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries again this season and managed just nine games in the current campaign. Harry Maguire’s arrival has also left Rojo further down the pecking order in terms of centre backs at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been willing to sell the Argentinian for some time and a loan deal to take him to Everton in the summer collapsed at the last minute.

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron is chairman of Estudiantes and has been working hard to convince Rojo that he can relaunch his career in Argentina.

Rojo will join fellow international and former Liverpool player Javier Mascherano, who joined the club in December from Chinese club HB CFFC.

The loan is believed to include a recall option in case of an injury crisis at Old Trafford, as if there could be such a thing.