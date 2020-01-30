Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United ‘need more goalscorers’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that he would like to add a striker to his squad before the January window slams shut tomorrow.

Speaking in the Manchester City post-match press conference, the Norwegian confessed ‘We need more goalscorers. We need more goals. That’s a definite.’

Solskjaer once again suggested that his forward players were unwilling to go the extra mile to score ‘scruffy’ goals and identified that this was a problem for the team going forward. ‘We need someone who wants to break their nose to score a goal, or a toe. It doesn’t have to be the nice ones and we know that. I’m challenging them and I need to challenge them more because we can’t just score nice goals.’

When asked specifically about Anthony Martial, who is currently leading the line for the Red Devils, Solskjaer confirmed that he expected more from the Frenchman in terms of movement and positioning within the penalty area. ‘I’ll never accept players not wanting to score goals and easy goals, because they’re easy goals when you make right movements and when you stay in the box. So I’m going to work with them and we’re going to work and work and work until we get it done.’

The manager also admitted that there was still a possibility of further signings in this transfer window. When asked if he will bring a striker in before the deadline, Solskjaer replied ‘I’m not sure. I know we need more goals. I know if we get Bruno over the line we’ve got a boy there who’s going to score and create, so let’s talk on Friday.’

The rumour mill is surprisingly inactive, so if United have an ace up their sleeve they have certainly managed to keep it much quieter than usual. Names that have been linked with a move include PSG’s Edinson Cavani, Leicester’s Islam Slimani, Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.