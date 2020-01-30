Rio Ferdinand explains why Bruno Fernandes will make an impact

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has claimed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani had only positive words to say about new signing Bruno Fernandes.

The 25-year-old midfielder has completed his transfer from Sporting Lisbon with fans pleased the saga is finally over.

United took incredibly long to secure Fernandes’ signature despite essentially being the only ones in for him.

Barcelona were said to be keen on him towards the end but it amounted to nothing and Ferdinand believes there’s good reason for the interest.

Fernandes is a much-needed signing at Old Trafford given the lack of creativity and it’s likely he’ll walk right into the starting XI.

According to Metro, Ferdinand said: “I’ve spoken to a few of his teammates at national level and club level.

“Nani, my old teammate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect for England. Says he’s got all the tools, all the right attributes.

“Cristiano said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball, confident.

“These is the type of things that you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player.

“So fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful and confident that this guy can go out there and do the job.”

There hasn’t been a single bad word said about Fernandes and that’s a testament to his character as well as quality with everyone who knows him praising both.

It seems Manchester United have made a gem of a signing and the hope is he can adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.

A lot of fans are banking their hopes on Fernandes and as exciting a signing as he is, he must be allowed room to get familiar with his surroundings and so he can’t have too much pressure put on his shoulders right away.