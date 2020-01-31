Manchester United complete Nathan Bishop signing from Southend United
Home
First Team

Manchester United complete Nathan Bishop signing from Southend United

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Southend keeper Nathan Bishop.

The 20-year-old has joined the Red Devils on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Bishop has made 39 appearances for the Essex club and has also played once for the England under 20’s side.

‘The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true,’ the Hillingdon-born player said. ‘This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.’

Bishop joins a burgeoning group of goalkeepers at Old Trafford including David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Dean Henderson, Matej Kovar, Kieran O’Hara, Paul Woolston and Jacob Carney. Pereira is currently on loan at Hearts, Henderson at Sheffield United and O’Hara at Burton Albion.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus