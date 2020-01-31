Manchester United agree loan deal for Odion Ighalo
Home
First Team

Manchester United agree loan deal for Odion Ighalo

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for Odion Ighalo, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils will sign the former Watford striker until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to bolster his attacking forces after the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, loan of Alexis Sanchez and injury to Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo, 30, has Premier League experience, having scored 40 goals in 100 games for the Hornets. He has also played in Norway with Lyn Oslo (9 goals in 20 games), in Italy with Udinese (1 goal in 8 games) and in Spain with Granada (13 goals in 73 games)

The Chinese Superleague has been suspended due to the coronavirus, and the Shanghai club were keen to share some of the player’s £300,000 per week salary in the coming weeks.

Spurs were also linked with a last minute swoop for the player but their offer has been turned down.

Ighalo grew up supporting the Reds and his childhood heroes were Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole. ‘“I’m not sure I’d say no if United called. They were my team growing up. I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV. They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream’ he told The Sun in 2016. He will be the first Nigerian international to have played for United’s first team.

United fans are unimpressed with the potential signing and have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

If the deal goes through, it is unlikely that the player will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Wolves as he is awaiting clearance to travel from China.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus