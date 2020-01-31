Manchester United agree loan deal for Odion Ighalo

Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for Odion Ighalo, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils will sign the former Watford striker until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to bolster his attacking forces after the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, loan of Alexis Sanchez and injury to Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo, 30, has Premier League experience, having scored 40 goals in 100 games for the Hornets. He has also played in Norway with Lyn Oslo (9 goals in 20 games), in Italy with Udinese (1 goal in 8 games) and in Spain with Granada (13 goals in 73 games)

The Chinese Superleague has been suspended due to the coronavirus, and the Shanghai club were keen to share some of the player’s £300,000 per week salary in the coming weeks.

Spurs were also linked with a last minute swoop for the player but their offer has been turned down.

Ighalo grew up supporting the Reds and his childhood heroes were Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole. ‘“I’m not sure I’d say no if United called. They were my team growing up. I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV. They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream’ he told The Sun in 2016. He will be the first Nigerian international to have played for United’s first team.

United fans are unimpressed with the potential signing and have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Odion Ighalo scored 1 in 18 in last season for Watford before dropping into the Chinese league. WTF type of signing is this for #MUFC ? Woodward taking the piss again out of the supporters. — Mal Dickenson (@MalDickenson) January 31, 2020 I love how Ole is developing the new culture at United by shipping out deadwood in Sanchez and Lukaku and replacing them with worse deadwood in Ighalo! Great business from United, eh? pic.twitter.com/gEFkBg5cAX — KB_MUFC 🔰 (@kabtastick) January 31, 2020

If the deal goes through, it is unlikely that the player will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Wolves as he is awaiting clearance to travel from China.