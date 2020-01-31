Manchester United agree terms with Odion Ighalo

Manchester United have agreed personal terms for a loan deal with Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are hoping to sign the former Watford striker until the end of the season.

Man United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary. Now Man Utd are in contact with Shanghai Shenhua to find an agreement – possible loan + buy option. But just 2.30 hours left before the window will be closed… time is key ⌛️⏳ #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is threadbare in terms of strikers after the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, loan of Alexis Sanchez and injury to Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo, 30, has Premier League experience, having scored 40 goals in 100 games for the Hornets.

The Chinese Superleague has been suspended due to the coronavirus, and the player is keen to return to the UK.

Spurs were also linked with a last minute swoop for the player but their offer has been turned down.

United fans are unimpressed with the potential signing and have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

We've gone from signing players like Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie and Wayne Rooney – genuinely world class forwards – to attempting to bring in Odion fucking Ighalo or Josh King (who we got rid of 6 years ago!). What an absolute state of affairs. Shambles. — Steve 2.0 (@AcrossDaKeeper) January 31, 2020

If the deal goes through, it is unlikely that the player will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Wolves as he is awaiting clearance to travel from China.