Sky Sports claims Manchester United preparing second bid for Joshua King

Manchester United are trying to sign Bournemouth’s Joshua King before tonight’s transfer window deadline, according to Sky Sports.

The Telegraph revealed last night that the Red Devils have already had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for the Norwegian, with other reports claiming the offer from Old Trafford was £27 million.

But Sky are claiming that a second bid is now being prepared, with United desperate to add a striker to the ranks to provide cover during Marcus Rashford’s injury.

King would be a natural replacement for Rashford, being a pacey and mobile forward who can play anywhere across the front line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know his 28-year-old compatriot well, having coached him for United’s Under 23 side, for whom he scored 6 goals in 26 games.

The versatile forward played just two games for United’s senior side before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2013. He moved to Bournemouth in 2015 and has been an influential member of Eddie Howe’s team ever since.

The Bournemouth manager fuelled speculation about the transfer in this morning’s press conference, saying ‘Obviously another club has seen how good he is so let’s wait and see… a lot of these things are out of my control.. I understand his position. I know what Manchester United means to him so let’s wait and see.’

However, at his own press conference this morning, Olé Gunnar Solskjaer played down the reports, saying ‘I don’t think we’ll do any more business. I’m happy with the ones we’ve got’ before adding ‘Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. I don’t want to make speculations grow more. I expect nothing to happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t.’

If the Red Devils do return with a second bid and it is accepted, one issue may be the 28-year-old’s fitness as he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Brighton in December.