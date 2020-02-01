Anthony Martial’s anonymous displays continue vs stubborn Wolves

Manchester United fans are slowly growing concerned with Anthony Martial‘s form as he’s started to drift out of matches at a concerning rate.

The talented Frenchman has enjoyed a good season as he took his first crack at leading the line for the club rather than playing as a left-winger.

However, criticisms have slowly surfaced in regards to whether he’s a talismanic player, scoring crucial goals at crucial times.

That criticism has somewhat been temporarily forgotten as more urgent concerns needed to be looked at which is Martial being rather anonymous in matches of late.

Luckily Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed competition in the final day of the January transfer window in Odion Ighalo, meaning the Red Devils can share the load.

In the second half Anthony Martial averaged a touch every 3:04 minutes. Starved. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 1, 2020

Although just signed, it may be worth looking into resting Martial and playing Ighalo in Manchester United’s next fixtures.

The good news is the season’s winter break is beginning so hopefully the two weeks rest will do everyone good.

After all, United’s stars collectively have looked rather fatigued and fresh out of ideas during matches.

There’s now very little time to turn around the club’s inconsistent form this season and so Solskjaer needs all his players at their best.