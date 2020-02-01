Fans blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United’s toothless performance vs. Wolves

Manchester United fans are showing their frustration on social media after the Red Devils failed to score in their home game against Wolves today.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in for a lot of criticism, both from a tactical point of view and from a player selection point of view.

Ran out of patience with Ole. Keeps picking the wrong players. No tactics. Where is the progress. Just don't see what is his vision for the club. May be things will improve when we have a fully fit squad but will we really have that ever. Dreadful season. — Aditya Rathod (@aditya_reds) February 1, 2020 Ole Solskjaer's tactics have been disastrous – Why is Bruno Fernandes playing in a deep pivot position? – Why is Andreas Pereira operating as a left winger? – Why is Daniel James playing and Greenwood sat on the bench? – Why did it take him 70+ minutes to make subs? 🤦‍♂️ — 360Sources (@360Sources) February 1, 2020 There wasn’t a gameplan. Why do people feel this inane need to defend Solskjaer? He’s not good enough – and that’s fine! No one expected the second coming of Sir Alex. Solskjaer must be gone in the summer – he’s served his purpose of refreshing the squad. — sgRedDevil 👹 (@AdiiUnited) February 1, 2020

Striker Anthony Martial also failed to impress fans.

After today's match man utd vs wolves I see the reason why ole signed ighalo …..martial is like a snail without his shell … he lacks the character to lead a team like man utd. #manutd @ManUtd @Brilafm889 — Galostar. Gonzalo (@legendarygame_4) February 1, 2020 This game underlined how limited our frontline is. Martial looked so lazy/disinterested today. Pereira poor against quality opposition. Mata tried but lacked final touch. Disappointing stuff. Props to Patricio for his saves & Wolves solid defending. Deserved their point. — Uttiyo Sarkar (@uttiyo_sarkar) February 1, 2020 My frustrations with Martial are: 1. His talent. He's a very good footballer. But, he's a very bad athlete. Still has time, only 24, to rectify certain things. 2. His position. You can't convince he will be a top-4 club striker let alone a title winning one. 3. MartialFC. https://t.co/ciNyJT95Bq — Ole Sort It Out (Neither Ole out Nor Ole in) (@SolskjaerTime) February 1, 2020 Martial killed every single attack today. Most overrated #ManUnited player I've ever seen. Mourinho was right. — OLe Gunnar Solskjaer Is A Fraud – LUGH (@The_High_Sparow) February 1, 2020

The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances this season.