Fans blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United’s toothless performance vs. Wolves
Manchester United fans are showing their frustration on social media after the Red Devils failed to score in their home game against Wolves today.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in for a lot of criticism, both from a tactical point of view and from a player selection point of view.

Striker Anthony Martial also failed to impress fans.

The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances this season.

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

