Manchester United fans impressed by Bruno Fernandes debut vs Wolves
Manchester United fans impressed by Bruno Fernandes debut vs Wolves

Manchester United fans were displeased with the result vs Wolves but happy to see their star signing in action as Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a productive debut.

The talented Portuguese didn’t enjoy the best of debuts in terms of experiencing a winning start but supporters already noticed his quality.

United fans were hoping to see a stellar showing and wanted Fernandes to continue the kind of form he showed in Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s creativity was desperately needed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they’ve often struggled to threaten this season.

Unfortunately, that pattern continued against Wolves as the Red Devils dominated but were toothless overall, failing to take advantage of Chelsea’s slip up earlier in the day.

Fernandes has only had one day’s worth of training under his belt so it was natural he wasn’t quite clicking with his teammates just yet.

Fans were definitely pleased with him commanding his colleagues to get into better positions in order to make use of the space available.

With the winter break starting now, it’s the perfect time for Fernandes to get to know his teammates and get used to his new surroundings.

As much as fans will want him to hit the ground running, it’s far more likely he will need time to adjust as Fred previously did.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

