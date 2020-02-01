Manchester United fans impressed by Bruno Fernandes debut vs Wolves

Manchester United fans were displeased with the result vs Wolves but happy to see their star signing in action as Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a productive debut.

The talented Portuguese didn’t enjoy the best of debuts in terms of experiencing a winning start but supporters already noticed his quality.

United fans were hoping to see a stellar showing and wanted Fernandes to continue the kind of form he showed in Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s creativity was desperately needed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they’ve often struggled to threaten this season.

Unfortunately, that pattern continued against Wolves as the Red Devils dominated but were toothless overall, failing to take advantage of Chelsea’s slip up earlier in the day.

I like that Fernandes is screaming for the ball and pointing to where his teammates should make runs whilst he has the ball. He’s clearly realised we’re shit and he needs to take charge — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes had more touches, more attempted passes and more shots than anyone else in the first half. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is so good on the ball he's been class so far — RiZzy🔴 (Inactive) (@RiZzyUTD) February 1, 2020

Fernandes’ leadership qualities being so noticeable in his first game highlights how poor the rest of the squad is at it. He’s bossing guys he’s barely known a week about and they’re listening to him. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) February 1, 2020

Love how much Bruno Fernandes wants to get on the ball. Actively looking for it all the time. Will take time for the end product to come in a team which has effectively played without a real No.10 all season but his tempo is far slicker and more incisive immediately. pic.twitter.com/SF4xF12CSH — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) February 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes only been in Manchester a couple of days and looked the best player on the pitch…#mufc pic.twitter.com/4zLqqJXvLV — Ammad🤙🏻😈 (@Ammadutd) February 1, 2020

Fernandes has only had one day’s worth of training under his belt so it was natural he wasn’t quite clicking with his teammates just yet.

Fans were definitely pleased with him commanding his colleagues to get into better positions in order to make use of the space available.

With the winter break starting now, it’s the perfect time for Fernandes to get to know his teammates and get used to his new surroundings.

As much as fans will want him to hit the ground running, it’s far more likely he will need time to adjust as Fred previously did.