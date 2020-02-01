Manchester United fans stunned by shocking display by Andreas Pereira
Manchester United fans stunned by shocking display by Andreas Pereira

Manchester United fans couldn’t withhold their disgust with Andreas Pereira after his stunningly poor performance in the draw with Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were in desperate need of a win not just for the sake of it but also because it would’ve closed the game on fourth-placed Chelsea who had dropped points themselves earlier today.

Pereira started in midfield due to Nemanja Matic’s suspension following his sending off with Manchester City mid-week and it’s safe to say he failed to impress.

The academy product’s form of late has been incredibly lacking of quality and fans have consistently struggled to understand why he features at all.

Solskjaer perhaps feels as though he doesn’t have alternatives but surely on the back of tonight’s performance he would rather start a youngster in his place.

It’s difficult to justify Pereira’s inclusions anymore, especially since he’s featured regularly this season and hardly ever had an impressive match.

To argue in his favour, the versatile Brazilian has played across numerous positions and hasn’t been allowed to settle in one long enough to bear the fruit of his labour.

Solskjaer must find Pereira’s best position or not play him at all but how things are currently being done is neither helpful nor sustainable.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

