No cutting edge as Manchester United fail to penetrate Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United were toothless in their 0-0 draw with Wolves this evening.

Despite 64% of possession, the Red Devils created only two chances in the Wolves penalty area.

Manchester United only created TWO CHANCES in Wolves’ box despite having 64.1% possession, 65.0% territory and completing 224 passes in the final third. In comparison, Wolves only completed 54 passes in the final third. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 1, 2020

New signing Bruno Fernandes was impressive but failed to provide the cutting dge that continues to evade the Old Trafford side.

United are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves across all competitions (W9 D2) since losing 0-1 in February 1980 and haven’t trailed at any point during any of those games.

It was another match in which the Reds failed to take advantage of Chelsea dropping points to make ground on the Londoners in the race for Champions League spots. United have on seven out of nine occasions dropped points when Chelsea have also dropped points in fourth place.

Fernandes showed enough on his debut and after only a day’s training with the side to show that he will be capable of unlocking tight defences such as that mounted by Wolves. With Paul Pogba approaching fitness and Marcus Rashford to return, it is only a matter of time before the Red Devils are able to covert possession into clear-cut chances and find their scoring boots.