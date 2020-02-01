Player ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Wolves – Busy start for Bruno Fernandes

David de Gea 7 – Did well and saved everything thrown at him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 9 – Cracking performance from the full back, full of heartwarming spidertackles.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Still far from impressive, especially when defending set pieces.

Harry Maguire 6 – Was turned too easily and looked slow on more than one occasion, but put in some good last minute interceptions. Fluffed a great chance to win the game.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did well enough but does not have the energy that Williams does, and that was missed.

Fred 7 – Solid performance from the Brazilian.

Andreas Pereira 5 – Has had such a good run of chances to kick on, but with Fernandes’ arrival and Pogba approaching fitness, surely this lacklustre performance will be one of his last chances for a while as a starting player.

Juan Mata 7 – Did well and linked play intelligently. Currently one of United’s more effective forward players.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – A good debut, and excellent first half. Understandably faded in the second.

Daniel James 5 – Just hasn’t progressed this season. A disappointing performance.

Anthony Martial 5 – Looked better in the first half but did nothing in the second and often wasn’t in the box when the crosses came in.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7 – Immediately raised the bar when he came on. Should have had more minutes.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Had great chance to win the game at the death.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.